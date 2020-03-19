Okaloosa County Commission closes public beaches

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Commission has closed the county’s public beaches.

Starting on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 the Board of County Commissioners has enacted the following procedures.

  • The County has, under its authority vested in it by the state, closed all public beaches.
  • The County has also closed all accessways to the beaches, as well as beachfront parks and bathrooms.
  • The County closed parking areas for accessing public beaches. Parking areas supporting restaurants will remain open.
  • The County closed the pier to all activities with the exception of fishing.
  • The County has suspended all beach vendor permits and crab island vendor permits.
  • The county encourages all users of private beaches and Crab Island to follow CDC guidelines and keep groups smaller than 10 people.

“These actions were not taken lightly, but we made to protect the citizens and visitors. We hope this pandemic ends soon, but want to be prepared for the worst,” said Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Trey Goodwin, “It is our hope by doing this we can save the lives of friends and family. Okaloosa County is a strong community. This will end and our beaches will be open for business again – once we are certain it is safe.”

