No positive cases as coronavirus testing continues in The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although they are not saying how many tests have been performed health department officials again confirmed Tuesday that coronavirus testing is happening in Bay County.

The testing is taking place at area hospitals and at the Department of Health in Bay County. Officials stress that patients who think they may have COVID-19 should call their doctor or the health department and should not come into a hospital or doctor’s office.

The Department of Health ALSO referred to a screening tool for doctors that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The document offers guidelines for who should be tested when they meet the symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms are high fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, the testing criteria also includes a history of travel to or from an area where “widespread community transmission,” is happening.