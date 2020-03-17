New travel-related COVID-19 case in Okaloosa County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Okaloosa County.

Both cases are women over the age of 61 who traveled outside of the United States, according to the DOH coronavirus map.

Earlier this week Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about why some parts of the state have been hit harder than others. He explained that many of the cases were connected to international travel and places like New York City, California and parts of Florida have more international travelers than The Panhandle and other rural areas of the state.

“You probably don’t have as many people who are traveling internationally as you do in some other parts of our state and of course through the country,” he said.