PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting Monday, Panama City Beach residents will have a new testing option at Frank Brown Park.

Testing will be free of charge Monday through Friday starting August 3 through August 28. Appointments are necessary.

Testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing on Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make an appointment here.