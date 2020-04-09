Naval Support Activity Panama City holds virtual promotion ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Naval Support Activity Panama City held a special virtual promotion ceremony on Wednesday.

Lt. Cmdr. Jason Myers was promoted to his current rank via a video conference call.

“It was great certainly no traditional but the Navy prides itself on the ability to adapt and overcome,” Myers.

He worked for the dive school in Panama City. Currently, Myers is on a hold in Panama City due to COVID-19 as he waits to go to his Ultimate Duty Station of Bahrain.

His wife was able to pin him in their home, and his family from as far as South Africa was able to watch the ceremony.

“I think it was great, if technology wasn’t what it is now we would definitely be suffering more,” Myers.