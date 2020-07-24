Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mounting virus cases spark concern in Florida nursing homes

Florida Coronavirus News

by: By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press

Union members hand out masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and lunches to workers at the Franco Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Miami. Most facilities, experts and industry leaders told The Associated Press that a statewide mask mandate would help protect staff members, and consequently residents, from the virus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s nursing homes have been on lockdown since mid-March, with the state banning family visits and barring the return of infected residents unless the homes have separate COVID-19 wings. Florida also set up isolation centers statewide for infected residents, and required nursing home staff to be tested every two weeks. But the current explosion of infections statewide is proving that these facilities aren’t completely shielded, and deaths are going up. In the past three weeks, cases have gone from about 2,000 to some 4,800 at Florida nursing homes. Roughly 2,550 long-term care residents and staff have died overall, accounting for about 45% of all virus deaths in Florida.

