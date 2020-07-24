Mounting virus cases spark concern in Florida nursing homes

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) -- Gulf District Schools has joined other area school districts in the Panhandle in postponing the beginning of their school year.

Students will now begin class on Monday, August 17, 2020. Friday, August 14 will be used for new student orientation. District staff said this will provide time to instruct students on new health and safety protocols, changes in the schedule, and routine review of rules and operating procedures.