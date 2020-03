Waffle House employee Cindy Whittamore cooks, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Dry Ridge, Ky. Many commercial and retail businesses are closed or are serving to-go orders because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Waffle House officials announced 418 restaurants are temporarily closed across the United States Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, the restaurant said 1,574 remain open for take out orders.

In the Central Panhandle area, there are two temporarily closed at this time. These include:

11140 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach

22913 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach