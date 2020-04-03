More than 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in Central Panhandle

(WMBB) – As of Friday morning, there are 46 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the Central Panhandle.

In Bay county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 17.

Florida Department of Health officials said the persons ill with the virus include a 47-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman.

The 47-year-old’s infection is not travel-related, but did she have direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Officials said it’s unknown if the 72-year-old’s infection is travel-related.

In Calhoun county, there are two positive cases.

In Franklin county, FDOH officials announced their first positive case. The individual is a 25-year-old woman from New York.

In Gulf county, there is one positive case.

In Holmes county, there is one case.

In Jackson county, there are four cases.

In Walton county, there are 19 positive cases.

In Washington county, there is one positive case.