Moderna COVID vaccine coming to Northwest Florida hospitals

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could soon be arriving in hospitals across the Panhandle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is set to receive 367,000 doses of the vaccine next week pending the Emergency Use Authorization approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine is being sent to 173 hospitals in 43 counties. Officials added that the distribution of the vaccine is easier because it does not require ultra cold storage.

Bay Medical Center, which is now officially called Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, along with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Gulf County are all receiving the vaccine.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Doctor’s Memorial Hospital, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Jackson Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Select Speciality Hospital Panama City are also receiving the vaccine.