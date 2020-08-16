Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Bay County this week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A mobile COVID-19 testing bus sponsored by the state will be coming to Bay County on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Youngstown-Fountain Recreational Complex.

A temporary walk-up site for the bus will be open on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. The bus will have enough supplies to test 200 people per day, according to a news release.

Anyone who wants to be tested must bring a photo ID, insurance card—although insurance is not required—and a pen. Test swabs from the nose and throat will be taken.

The mobile testing bus is sponsored by the Florida Department of Management Services.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Management Services’s FAQs.