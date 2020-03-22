Lynn Haven to close facility lobbies to the public

Breaking News
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The City of Lynn Haven will close its facility lobbies to the public until further notice. The closures will begin on Tuesday.

Lobby closings include:

City Hall/Customer Service Center/Utility Billing

Building/Permitting call 265-2121 extensions 134, 122 or 118 to schedule an inspection or use email: buildingdepartment@cityoflynnhaven.com.

Code Enforcement- For questions please codeenforcement@cityoflynnhaven.com

Fire Department – 911 for emergencies, non-emergencies 850-265-7335

Police Department – 911 for emergencies, non-emergencies 850-265-4111

Public Works – 850-265-5989

Public Utilities – 850-265-0087

Customers are encouraged to submit utility payments via one of the following:

U.S. Postal Service, 817 Ohio Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

Dropbox Located outside of the Customer Service Center

Online via the City’s Website through a third-party vendor

To pay credit card please call a Customer Service Representative at 850-265-2121

The City’s Drive-thru located on the northside of the Customer Service Center is open from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Utility Bills will continue as normal. Lynn Haven will work with residents on a payment plan if necessary. Late fees for the months of March and April will be waived. Determination of extending this will be made in the future.

A commission meeting will be held face-to-face on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Public Commission workshops have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

The public can watch all meetings online at www.cityoflynnhaven.com .

