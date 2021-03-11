Lynn Haven Sports Complex testing site to no longer offer PCR COVID-19 tests beginning March 22

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re in need of a PCR COVID-19 test in Bay County, you’ll soon need to visit a private provider.

Beginning March 22, the county-sponsored Lynn Haven Sports Complex testing site will only offer rapid-result tests. Rapid-result tests will remain available at no cost and by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit bayhealthcovid19.com to make an appointment online.

PCR tests are still available at area providers including CVS Pharmacy, Nu Wave Medical Center, Coastal Internal Medicine, Nations Best Family Health Care, PanCare Health, American Family Care – Panama City Beach, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, Coastal Urgent Care, and Access Point Healthcare. Visit bay.floridahealth.gov for more information about private provider testing options.

“Pivoting our focus toward providing vaccinations as supplies become more available is the most cost-effective course of action so that we remain good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Bay County County Manager Bob Majka said. “We will continue to offer rapid tests at no charge to anyone who needs one.”