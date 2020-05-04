Los Antojitos gives gift cards to essential workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant is partnering with other local businesses and community members to treat essential workers.

Once the restaurant gets a donation, Los Antojitos matches the donation. The funds are used to give gift cards to a group of essential workers. Restaurant manager, Ashley Dillahey, has community members nominate winners based on an essential group.

So far nurses, grocery, and construction workers have received gift cards. Names are drawn from the nominations and winners receive gift cards of different amounts to get lunch or dinner at Los Antojitos.

“It has jut blown up tremendously of all these people wanting to donate in the community,” Dillahey said.