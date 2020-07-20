Local woman in ICU: ‘You don’t want blood on your hands’

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — While a Panama City woman is on oxygen, she’s urging others to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Connie Prather went live from the ICU on Sunday, July 19 in an attempt to share her message — please wear a mask.

She spoke with News 13 today from the COVID ICU at Ascension Heart in Bay County and said she feels lucky to be alive.

“They told me I had pneumonia and they sent me home with medicine,” Prather said. “I was begging my husband to save me. He just said, baby, you’re going to have to go to the hospital because I couldn’t breathe.”

Prather said she’s seen a lot since being hospitalized and that it’s a lonely experience. She hopes her experience will be a cautionary tale to others and hopes it will encourage them to wear a mask.

In her Facebook live video Prather begged people to pay better attention to what is going on.

“What if you have corona without symptoms and you don’t wear your mask, and somebody else dies from your actions — you don’t want that blood on your hands,” Prather said.

Prather said she understands people wanting to rebel but this is not the time.

“It will take a family member to get infected before some people take it seriously,” Prather said.

Watch her full video here: