Local restaurants reopen in a limited capacity

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday was an exciting day for workers in the restaurant industry. Restaurants in the area are now allowed to offer outdoor seating with a 6-foot distance between tables and indoor seating at 25%of capacity.

“We’re excited to finally have some tables,” said Patches Pub Owner Vince Greiner.

Greiner says they are taking these safety measures even further.

“Instead of the 6 feet apart, we are able to spread our tables 8 feet apart so we have a lot of distance out here on the patio,” Greiner said.

He says they are taking extra precautions when it comes to both their employees and customers.

“Each person is going to get a fresh menu when they sit down and have a clean bleached table,” Greiner said.

Dat Cajun Place in Panama City Beach is also excited to have their doors back open to the community

“We’re going by the rules and we have 25% inside,” said Dat Cajun Place Owner Trudy White.

They came up with an innovative way to use their unused tables that were originally inside.

“We have two big tents we put up outside to make up for the seating that we don’t have inside,” White said. “They are all 6 feet apart and we are doing as much social distancing as we can.”

Whtie’s employees are excited to be back open again, and serving up food to the community.

“Everybodys very excited,” said Dat Cajun Place Server Michelle Travis. “Everybody is very ready for some oysters. They are ready to eat!”