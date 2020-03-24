Local McDonald’s gives back to hospital workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The family who owns many McDonalds in our area is giving back to local healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus.

The Johnstone family gave out free meals Monday night at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to doctors and nurses working the night shift.

Owner, Tracy Johnstone, says just like after Hurricane Michael, her and her husband put their heads together to figure out what they could do to help the community.

Johnstone says she is happy to give back to all the workers helping the community to fight off COVID-19.

”I think we are bearing witness to the work that they are doing and we all need to be seen,” Johnstone said. “Having someone bring you something to eat, especially if you are from the south, food is comfort and I think that is what this means.”

Johnstone says she hopes to continue giving food to staff at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in the future, as workers continue to work 12 hour shifts fighting this virus.

