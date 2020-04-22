Local leaders appointed to Re-Open Florida Task Force

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put together several committees to work on plans to re-open Florida’s economy.

Among them are some of Bay County’s local leaders, including Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis. The Executive Committee will be meeting Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST.

Joey D’Isernia, the Eastern Shipbuilding president was appointed to the industry working group related to Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities, and Wholesale. This group met Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

Cody Kahn, local Holiday Inn resort owner was appointed to the industry working group related to Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation. That group met Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

Audio streaming of the meetings is available online at www.thefloridachannel.org.