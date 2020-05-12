LIVE NOW /
Local family celebrates adoption with drive-by parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday marked a special day for 2 and a half-year-old Jacob and the Boyd family. Jacob came to the Boyd family as a foster child when he was one month old and has been living with the family ever since. 

“We always decided that if any of the kids that we fostered, if they came up for adoption, we would more than likely do it,” said Jacob’s Father Austin Boyd. 

After a few months of the adoption being postponed, they were finally able to bring him into their forever family. 

“He doesn’t know any different at this point, but we are excited to have pictures,” said Jacob’s Mother Lashae Boyd. “We can always look back on this day as he gets older.” 

Although the adoption had to take place through a Zoom call, family and community members wanted to make sure that Jacob had a day to remember. 

“We asked their church members and our foster care community group to support them and we had a parade to celebrate them because just due to social distancing, we didn’t have our normal celebration,” said ‘One More Child’ Licensing Specialist Katherine Hamrick. 

Hamrick says drive-by parades are something that ‘One More Child’ adoption agency has been doing during the coronavirus crisis to celebrate adoptions within families 

“We are trying to get creative because we want to celebrate this monument,” Hamrick said.  “These families have worked hard, there has been a lot of court hearings and paperwork, and they go through a minimum of 21 hours of training in the beginning.”

