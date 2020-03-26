Local distillery producing hand sanitizer for municipalities and first responders in need

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)–As hand sanitizer continues to be scarce across the country, one local business is trying to help.

Distillery 98, based out of Santa Rosa Beach, went the extra mile Wednesday afternoon.

The Walton County based distillery is using its high-proof alcohol to produce their homemade hand sanitizer.

The distillery mixes the alcohol with aloe vera, peroxide, and glycerin. They then package it into 8-ounce containers.

On Wednesday, the distillery made a 150 mile round trip to Washington County to make their first donation.

Washington County Chairman, Tray Hawkins, says they will be using the hand sanitizer for health care and government workers across the county.

“Without Harrison and their help at Distillery 98, this would never be possible. So when you say you have a local effort and a community effort…Until today I’ve never met this man, but out of the kindness of his heart he drove a round trip of 150 miles to Washington County to be able to bring us the materials that we need to produce what we need to keep our county safe and functional,” Hawkins said.

Distillery 98 says they’re committed to helping those in need across the panhandle and they encourage others to do the same.

“What we’re doing is we’re donating to obviously any governments that need it, health care workers, restaurants, gas stations, anything like that. We’re gonna have mobile stations at the distillery itself where you can come up and first responders can make their own product right there on sight as well as you can come up and refill bottles,” said Harrison Holditch, the Co-Founder and CEO of Distillery 98.

Holditch says supplies to make the hand sanitizer are running low. They are accepting donations of aloe vera, peroxide, and glycerin.

To contact the business, visit their website: https://distillery98.com/