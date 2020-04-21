Local cities and businesses feel impact of COVID-19

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the nation’s economy and the impact is also hurting small cities and their livelihood. The City of Marianna has adjusted its operations and is looking ahead to the future.

Like most communities in the panhandle, Marianna is still recovering from Hurricane Michael.​ Now, the city is faced with a new challenge, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the biggest concerns we’re gonna have is what is going to be the impact on our taxes that are generated and the revenue that we receive from those taxes,” said Jim Dean, Marianna’s City Manager.

Dean says the city relies heavily on the gas tax and the sales tax.​ But with businesses being forced to shut their doors, the local economy is beginning to hurt.​

“I realized that in March, the store business dropped 50%. And then in April, we have ultimately dropped 100%,” said Cindy Smith, the owner of Bespoken Gifts & Antiques.

Smith says her store is her livelihood. The longer it stays closed, the harder it will be for her and her employees.​

Both small businesses and the city have had to adapt.​ Many stores are taking to social media as the main way to do business with their customers.​

​”They [customers] are online buying and you know I’ve had customers from Tennessee, Virginia and things like that come in,” Smith said.​

The city’s improvement projects are also being slightly impacted.​ While work continues to beautify the city, Dean says timelines can slow down.​

“Whenever it comes to getting supplies and specific times of equipment, those have been delayed because of the pandemic issue that we’re facing,” Dean said.​

Construction is still underway for the new city administration building. Plans are also still in place for a self-service fuel system at the city’s airport.​