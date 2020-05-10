Local church holds gas giveaway for community

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church in Southport spent their Saturday morning giving people the gift of free gas.

The Crossing Worship Center held a gas giveaway for residents from 9am to noon.

The first one hundred cars to come to the giveaway received a ten dollar gas voucher for the “Big Bucks” gas station, which is locally-owned and operated near the church.

Volunteers said the event is all about restoring hope in the community during the coronavirus pandemic, as many people have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ve had just an overwhelming amount of people that’s come in here,” said Aaron McFatter, the worship pastor at The Crossing Worship Center. “We’ve given away gas vouchers that they may be able to go and get gas, that if they don’t have money, they may have lost their job. We’ve given out all kinds of candy for different people for their kids so it’s just been an awesome turnout and we are excited for everything God is doing right here.”

Church leaders said they will be doing more giveaways in the future possibly with different giveaway items and at new locations in the area.