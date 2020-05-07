Local businesses prepare for beef shortage

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the supply of meat and beef declines across the country due to the coronavirus, many business owners are beginning to prepare.

“My suppliers that I normally get the brisket and beef from, as well as pork, were totally out,” said Outlaws Bar-B-Q Owner Pail Branum.

Branum says his supplier’s orders are being canceled for the next few weeks and says moving forward he will need to be innovative.

“We are going to just have to try and adjust,” Branum said. “We may start doing some different products that we normally don’t do just to keep something going.”

The Prime Rib Guy Food Truck owner, Mike Lovrekovic, is also seeing the impacts of the shortage.

“Over the next couple of weeks if I keep going like I’m going, I’m going to be out of meat in two weeks,” Lovrekovic said.

He has been working over the past four to five weeks to develop a plan B during this time.

“We are going to come out with a new product to get us through this beef shortage that the customers are going to thoroughly enjoy,” Lovrekovic said.

Lovrekovic says he spoke with the head of the Florida Cattleman Association last week, and says he is preparing for what may lie ahead.

“This is not going to go away anytime soon,” Lovrekovic said. “This is not a two to three-week deal, this is going to affect the beef industry for months.”