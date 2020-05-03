Liberty Correctional Institution reports 52 additional cases of COVID-19

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Liberty County reported an increase of 52 cases in Sunday’s COVID-19 case count. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, 52 inmates tested positive at Liberty Correctional Institution Main Unit.

The inmates were exposed to a COVID-19 positive inmate at Liberty CI, bringing the total to 56. Liberty Main Unit Houses 1,363 inmates.

In addition to measures already in place to protect inmates, FDC initiated the following actions: