Liberty Correctional Institution deals with virus outbreak

(NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — In a rapidly growing number of cases, 12 percent of the inmates at Liberty Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Corrections said Thursday.

The latest round of testing at the Northwest Florida prison revealed that 167 inmates and seven corrections workers had tested positive for the highly contagious virus as of Thursday, corrections officials said. A week ago, the prison had two positive cases among prisoners and two among workers.

The prison, which is in rural Liberty County between Tallahassee and Panama City, has 1,362 inmates. All staff members and inmates are required to wear cloth face coverings to try to prevent the spread of the disease. All inmates are also getting temperature checks throughout the day, officials said. The prison had tested 1,083 inmates for the virus, by far the most tests conducted by any prison.

As of Thursday, 1,857 prisoners across the state had undergone testing for the coronavirus. Of the 1,781 inmates who had received test results back, 28 percent — or 507 inmates — had tested positive, corrections officials said in a news release. The virus has also killed seven inmates. Six inmates died last month after being housed at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility, a Northwest Florida prison operated by The Geo Group Inc., according to the local medical examiner. Corrections officials have not disclosed the facility where the seventh inmate died.