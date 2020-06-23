U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — U.S. Attorney of Florida’s Northern District, Lawrence Keefe has confirmed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Keefe thinks he most likely contracted the virus while attending his son’s brain tumor surgery in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to a spokesperson for Keefe:

Keefe’s son, Patrick was diagnosed with a brain tumor a few weeks prior. The family rented a large private home from June 14 to the 21. The home was within walking distance of the Medical Center of the University of South Carolina.

Keefe was informed on Monday that an individual who stayed in the rental with him had tested positive for COVID-19. He soon noticed symptoms himself — including the loss of taste and smell.

Keefe immediately got tested at the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and learned yesterday afternoon that he was positive.

Other members of the Keefe family are now being tested.