Kidney transplant recipient aims to bring smiles during Donate Life Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– April is Donate Life Month and one Panama City kidney transplant recipient is aiming to draw attention to the cause while self-quarantining.

Liz Kasey ordered an inflatable shark costume with the intention of trying to wear it to portect herself as an immunocompromised person while going to the store for essential items.

“I thought the shark outfit would be fitting especially here in Florida,” Kasey said.

However, she realized the costume was not as protective as she thought due to a vent that draws in outside air. To prevent letting the costume go to waste, she found a way to use it to spreads awareness about Donate Life Month.

She posted a video of herself doing everyday activities in the costume while wearing a Donate Life mask over it. Kasey said she is doing what she can do bring herself and others joy while she brings awareness to organ donation.

“My number one goal every day is to be the reason someone smiles and I just hope that through that video someone can get away from the stress of life right now and just laugh for just a couple seconds,” Kasey said.

Those who are interested in volunteering and learning more about organ donation can visit https://lifequestfla.org/ or contact LifeQuest Coordinator Kim Gilmore at 813-205-6090.

