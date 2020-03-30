Joe Diffie dies at age 61 from coronavirus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, According to multiple national news outlets, famous country star Joe Diffie died on Sunday at the age of 61 due to the coronavirus, and was said to be in town last week.

Lorrie Morgans Spicy Hot Chicken Coop made a Facebook post on March 20th thanking Joe, his wife, Tara, and his daughter for stopping in for dinner.

The restaurant also making this recent post about their closure.

The singer had annouced on Friday that he had coronavirus.

We will continue to give updates as we learn more information on his visit to Panama City Beach.

