Jackson County School District develops student meal plan during unexpected school closings

Florida Coronavirus News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County School officials and Sodexo Food Service are providing meals to students during this unexpected school closing. 

They will be providing breakfast and lunch meals March 16th through March 20th. Meals will be available through curbside or drive thru each day between the hours of 9:30 am and 11:30 am at Sneads Elementary School, Grand Ridge School, Malone School, Graceville Elementary School, Golson Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Marianna Middle School and Cottondale Elementary School. 

In addition to these services, meals will be delivered to homes by school bus March 17th through March 19th. 

Meals provided during this temporary school closing will not be packaged using food allergy considerations.

