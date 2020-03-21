Jackson County officials and medical professionals respond to first case of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–On Thursday, the Jackson County Department of Health announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a 33-year-old male with a history of domestic and international travel.

The patient recently traveled to Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico.

“When he became ill, he had isolated himself, he came in to see his health care provider but he at no time had to leave his vehicle,” said Sandy Martin, the Administrator and Health Officer with the Jackson County Department of Health.

Martin says the patient was tested for the virus and sent home to self-quarantine. His results were positive.

“He’s been extremely cooperative with us and given us a lot of detailed information about where he’s been and who he’s been in contact with,” Martin said.

The patient remains in isolation. This first case did not come as a surprise to many.

“We’ve been doing a number of testing, so we knew it would happen sooner or later,” said Jim Platt, the C.E.O. of Jackson Hospital.

The health department is also actively testing.

“Our DOH labs have tested 12 individuals. We’ve had 4 results negative, 1 positive, and 7 pending,” Martin said.

Jackson Hospital says they’re running a tight ship.

“At the current time we’re discouraging visitation but if a family feels like they would like a family member here we’re encouraging just one visitor per patient,” Platt said.

While the hospital hasn’t admitted anyone with the virus, they say they’re prepared.

“From a facility standpoint, we have 8 negative pressure rooms as well as 18 ventilators that we could utilize if a case were to develop and they needed a ventilator,” Platt said.

But Platt explains that most cases of COVID-19 don’t escalate to the point of needing those resources.

“If they’re not in distress at any type, they have the symptoms, but do not need further health care at this time, they’re quarantined at home,” Platt said.

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners also took action. Each commissioner was individually briefed on the case and they are assisting residents electronically.

“We are definitely trying to keep services available to the citizens as much as possible and just limit the public access to you know prevent transmission,” said Kristie Cloud, the P.I.O. for Jackson County.

For all up to date information from the county, visit www.jacksoncountyfl.net.