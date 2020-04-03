Jackson County Commission closes Turner’s Landing and Spring Creek Park

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Commission is closing Spring Creek Park and Turner’s Landing until further notice, officials wrote in a news release.

“This decision is being made to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-91,” officials wrote in a news release. “It is also to be in line with similar park closures throughout the State. The Board of County Commissioners is concerned about the safety of its citizens. Tubing, in particular, will create difficulty in maintaining a six-foot separation as advised by the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) social distancing guidelines.”

All other parks and boat landings maintained and operated by the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners will remain open, at this time. However, the public is encouraged to continue practicing social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC.