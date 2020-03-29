Jackson County announces second confirmed COVID-19 case

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Jackson County Health Department announces a second positive case of 2019 coronavirus disease in Jackson County. The individual is a 28 year old female resident of Marianna with no international travel history.

The patient is isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests the virus may have been contracted after contact with a visitor from out of state.

This is the second confirmed case in Jackson County.

Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer states,”The relatively young ageof thispatient emphasizes the factthat anyone is susceptibleto this virus. Social distancing, proper handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces are key to slowingits spread. Each of us has a responsibility todo everything possible to prevent further spreadin our community.We must all work collectively to protect those most susceptible to complications fromthe virus–those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. The Jackson County Health Department remains available to provide guidance, information and testing related to the COVID-19.”

