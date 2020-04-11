Additional positive COVID-19 cases in Central Panhandle

(WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County announced a 6th positive case of COVID-19 in Jackson County on Saturday. The individual is a 47-year-old female resident of Jackson County.

The patient is isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with the patient, close contacts,and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer states, “Each of us has a personal responsibility to prevent the spread of this virus in our community. We must carefully monitor for symptoms of respiratory illness and immediately isolate from others when symptoms appear. Now, more than ever, all citizens must remain home when sick. I am encouraging everyone to wear a face covering when in public for essential activities in addition to maintaininga6-footdistancefrom others. We are all in this together and each of us must do our part to be successful. The Jackson County Health Department remains available to provide guidance, information and testing related to COVID-19.”

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County announces additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County. The additional individuals are a 37-year-old female Florida resident and a 83-year-old female Florida resident.

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County is working closely with all individuals, their close contacts, and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. DOH Walton stresses the importance of following the local, state, federal and CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing to protect those that are most at risk. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-83, directing the State Surgeon General and State Health Officer to issue a public health advisory to all persons over 65 years of age urging them to stay home and to take such other measures as necessary to limit their risk ofexposure to COVID-19.

The 29 Walton County cases include: DeFuniak Springs (4) Freeport(4), Miramar Beach (3),Santa Rosa Beach (10),Out-of-state tested in Walton County (8).

There are 18,986 total positive COVID-19 cases in the state.