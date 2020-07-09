Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Walton County Jail

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Jail administrators have received their first round of test results for 58 inmates. The results revealed 38 positive cases and 20 negative.

Of the 38 that tested positive, 19 are Walton County inmates, 18 from Escambia County, and one Holmes County inmate.

This morning the Chief Health Officer made the decision, based on previous health conditions and symptoms exhibited at the jail, to have on inmate transported to a local hospital.

“We have set our plan in motion to isolate and contain the spread inside our facility,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a news release. “This protocol has been vetted to maintain the care and control of inmates while also protecting our staff.”

A male inmate was identified on Thursday as having a temperature higher than the alert threshold of 100.4 set in place by WCSO’s Incident Action Plan. This is what propted the immediate temperature testing of the entire inmate population.

Since then, each inmate exhibiting symptoms has been monitored by medical staff and movement inside the jail has been restricted. All inmates have been issued protective face coverings and staff are taking additional precautionss while working in affected housing areas.

“Now that we have results, we will continue our mission to care for each inmate based on his or her health needs while making sure our staff continues to have adequate personal protection equipment,” said Adkinson.

Thursday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up a hotline for inmate families to call for information.

“We anticipated and prepared for this scenario,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “Now we are executing that plan.”

At this time there are still 38 test restults still pending from the Florida Department of Health.