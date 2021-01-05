Influx of COVID-19 among Walton BCC staff prompts temporary office closures

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners shut down its offices for more than just the holidays.

An influx of positive COVID-19 cases among county staff members prompted the board to temporarily close its doors.

“The decision was made to shut down any offices that fell under the BCC,” said Louis Svehla, Walton County PIO. “We closed those offices Wednesday and Thursday, of course Friday was the holiday and then we had the weekend. Beginning Monday everyone came back and we’re back to business as normal now.”

While the Department of Health is working to roll out the vaccine, Svehla said residents are not in the clear just yet.

“It’s very important to remind people that while this vaccination is on the horizon, and we have several companies that have produced a number of different vaccines, we still have a ways to go,” Svehla said. “It’s not time for anybody to let their guard down.”

In the meantime, the board will continue to take COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“We’ll continue to be cautious,” Svehla said. “We continue to make sure that our employees are in a place where they are safe and can succeed. We certainly want the public who are coming into our buildings and coming to our meetings to be safe.