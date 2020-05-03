Humane Society of Bay County hosts community day event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Humane Society of Bay County held a community day on Saturday. The event aimed to help those in need and cleanup the shelter.

The shelter recently made the decision to temporarily close its doors and stop adoption services. Despite the closure, the non-profit still wanted to help those in need.

“It’s not like a close out event or anything like that,” said shelter manager, Lauryn Gill. “What we did is we went through the stuff that we had an abundance of and that we can share.”

Volunteers also cleaned up the outside of the building during the event. The Humane Society hopes to have a Community Day once a month,