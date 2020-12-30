How to get a vaccine in The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Information about vaccines in the Panhandle is trickling in. This is what we know so far:

Bay – There will be an online registration on the Bay County Health Department’s website and will be by appointment only. Health department officials said more details are to come next week.

Jackson – Vaccine distribution begins next week on Monday and Wednesday. Seniors 65+ can call 850-526-2412 to make an appointment, starting now.

Walton – The coronavirus immunizations for individuals ages 65 years and older will be provided

at the Coastal Branch clinic at 361 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call the Walton County Covid Line at (850) 401-6453 beginning January 4th, 2021.

Vaccination times: 8 AM – 5 PM Wednesday, January 6

8 AM – 5 PM Friday, January 8

8 AM – 5 PM Wednesday, January 13

8 AM – 5 PM Friday, January 15

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply

allows. Persons who have had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the

vaccine or to an injectable therapeutic may not receive the vaccine. There is no charge

for vaccine administration.

Holmes – Health department officials began distributing the vaccine to seniors 65 and older on Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the annex building on Highway 90. The health department will offer the vaccination again on Tuesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There is no appointment necessary. It will be a first come first serve basis.

Washington – Health department officials began vaccinating seniors at the old Chipley high school, located at 680 E. 2nd Street in Chipley, on Wednesday, Dec. 30. For those seniors still interested in getting vaccinated, the department will offer the vaccinations again on Wednesday, January 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. There is no appointment necessary. It will be a first come first serve basis. You

Gulf & Franklin – COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at the Apalachicola and Port St. health department locations. Call (850) 653-2111 in Franklin County or (850) 227-1276 in Gulf County to schedule your appointment. Please note that the office will be closed on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 in observance of the New Year.

These appointments are in-house clinic appointments so each client can be monitored for the 15 minutes following vaccine, per CDC guidelines. Officials said they expect to be fully booked by this week.

These are only available to seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers.

Calhoun & Liberty – Both health departments have received a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to giving it to person 65 years and older, they will also give it to health care personnel with direct patient contact. They will begin administering the vaccines to health care personnel, followed by those who are 65 years and older, starting Monday, January 4. It will be appointment only. For an appointment in Calhoun county, call 850-674-5645. For an appointment in Liberty county, call 850-643-2415.