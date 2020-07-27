Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Holmes District Schools delays start date to August 19

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County is the latest school district in the Panhandle to push back the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

According to the Holmes District School Board, the start of classes for students has been delayed one week to Wednesday, August 19.

Teachers will return to work on August 10.

The district says the change will allow additional time for employee training on new procedures and new instructional platforms, in addition to ensuring all schools have an adequate supply of cleaning products.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Tim Ham

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Dallas Ellis

Cycle Connection is bringing awareness to motorcycles out on the roads

13NOW | Gov. DeSantis hosts COVID-19 roundtable

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Mike Barker

CareerSource Gulf Coasts highlights ongoing services

More Local News