Holmes District Schools delays start date to August 19

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County is the latest school district in the Panhandle to push back the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

According to the Holmes District School Board, the start of classes for students has been delayed one week to Wednesday, August 19.

Teachers will return to work on August 10.

The district says the change will allow additional time for employee training on new procedures and new instructional platforms, in addition to ensuring all schools have an adequate supply of cleaning products.