Holmes County toddler infected with COVID-19

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — A 16-month-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The parents and the toddler will self-isolate at home, and the Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff will monitor all contact with the family until cleared by public health officials, officials wrote in a news release.

“We will be working closely with the family, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required,” said Karen Johnson, Holmes County health officer. “We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.”

This case brings Holmes County’s total case number to 10.

