Holmes County toddler infected with COVID-19

Florida Coronavirus News

by: Miabelle Salzano

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — A 16-month-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The parents and the toddler will self-isolate at home, and the Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff will monitor all contact with the family until cleared by public health officials, officials wrote in a news release.

“We will be working closely with the family, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required,” said Karen Johnson, Holmes County health officer. “We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.”

This case brings Holmes County’s total case number to 10.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

