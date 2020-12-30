Holmes County health department distributes vaccine to seniors

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seniors in Holmes County joined a half mile long line Wednesday to get the new coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was distributed at the Holmes County Health Department annex building on Highway 90 from 9 a.m. until noon. This was the first vaccine distribution outside of medical professionals in The Panhandle.

The vaccine was distributed to those who were 65 and older. State health officials said every county in Florida will have vaccine allotments by the end of this week and encouraged residents to call their respective local health departments.