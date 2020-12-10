Holmes County closes county offices because of COVID

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County leaders have closed county offices t the public until further notice, officials said on their Facebook page.

“Due to the amount of positive COVID-19 cases within the area, all County Offices will be closed to the public, until further notice,” officials wrote. “PLEASE NOTE: All offices will still be doing business via telephone and email, with the exception of the Tax Collector’s Office. Mr. Harry Bell asked that all Tax Collector Office business be referred to the office of Mr. Ken Naker, Washington County Tax Collector. 850-638-6275.”

