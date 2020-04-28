History Class Brewing Company serves to-go beers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — History Class Brewing Company in Panama City has opened for to-go orders only.

Last week, they began doing to-go order beers and pork rinds. The brewing company sold 600 32 ounce cans in just 24 hours last week when they first opened.

This week, they will be doing online orders for pick-up on Friday and Saturday. They are currently selling beer in 3-packs of 32 ounce crowler cans.

Co-owner of History Class Brewing Company, Allan Branch, says they are doing these to-go orders to keep their employees paid.

“Our employees are a lot like everyone else, which is a hard time getting through the state unemployment and we want to make sure they keep their bills paid so this is about helping the employees pay their bills,” Branch said.

Pick-up for online orders will take place this Friday and Saturday. They are also selling pork rinds this week in the flavors of ranch and barbeque.