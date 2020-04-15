History Class Brewing Company delays open due to COVID-19 outbreak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As restaurants across the country are being impacted by the coronavirus — it is also hindering business trying to get off the ground.

History Class Brewing Company in Panama City had plans to open up their doors on April 3rd, but the spread of coronavirus had put that plan on hold.

“We have been busting our butts for over a year and a half working on the project seven days a week, kind of gearing up and literally right before we open, this whole thing happens, said History Class Brewing Company Co-Owner Allan Branch.

Branch says they are putting the final touches on the building, but now find themselves facing some challenges.

“We were already hiring, we had people on the payroll,” Branch said. “Unfortunately, we don’t fall under any of the buckets for stimulus money because we were not open yet.”

Branch says the safety of his employees is his number one concern, and he is trying to help them during this crisis.

“We really looked at this project as, do we want to open as a to-go business and sort of payroll or do we have to have everyone kind of go to unemployment,” Branch said.

He says as every week passes by, they are re-evaluating when they can open. But he says for now, he encourages the community to support the many local restaurants that are still operating to-go style.

“Support the people who are open now,” Branch said. “They are being safe, get to-go food, support them.”