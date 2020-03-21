Health leaders say Bay has “adequate” supply of ICU beds and ventilators

FILE – In this May 25, 2005, file photo, Lovely R. Suanino, a respiratory therapist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J., demonstrates setting up a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the hospital. U.S. hospitals bracing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other breathing difficulties could face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and health care workers to operate them. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday Bay County health officials reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bay County.

Of critical importance during the nationwide coronavirus pandemic is whether or not hospitals have enough ICU beds and medical ventilators to treat those who become life-threateningly sick by the virus.

Previously, Walton County reported that they have 28 ICU beds and 13 ventilators.

News 13 asked The Florida Department of Health in Bay County for the number of ICU beds and ventilators in Bay County. They responded by sending us this statement:

“The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is working closely with the local hospitals in response to COVID-19. As part of their emergency preparedness measures, the local hospitals prepare for what supplies may be needed for any emergency response, including COVID-19. Currently, both facilities report they have adequate ventilators and ICU beds to meet the demand. Should they anticipate or have a need for additional supplies in the future, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County will assist them in making those requests to the State just as we did after Hurricane Michael.“

That statement did not answer our question about the number of ICU beds and ventilators in the county. At that point, we submitted a public records request asking for a document that showed the numbers we were requesting.

Their response to that request was to inform us that the proper place for such a request was Florida’s Agency Health Care Administration. News 13 has submitted a records request with AHCA.

We also made contact with both local hospitals. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay told us they have 42 ICU beds. Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center said they have 20 ICU beds. Gulf Coast also pointed out they have 28 Neonatal Intensive Care Units, and 4 pediatric intensive care units.

Neither hospital revealed how many ventilators they have on hand.

Although these are the numbers available to us on Saturday they may not be the end of the story. During a live conversation on 13|Now with Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, he suggested that should the need arise hospitals will turn operating rooms and other areas into ICU rooms.

Along with his role in the House of Representatives Dunn is a doctor.

With the first case diagnosed and more expected, we will all soon learn if Bay County really does have enough supplies.