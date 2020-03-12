Health Department offering text alerts amid coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Health in Bay County is now offering text alerts on health issues as concerns over coronavirus continue.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County in partnership with the Bay County Emergency Operations Center is opening up a new keyword under Alert Bay.

To get the alerts text Bayhealth, one word, to 888777. You will be signed up to receive health alerts from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County. This includes for COVID-19, rabies, and other health related issues..