Health Department announces 2nd round of vaccines, appointments immediately booked

Florida Coronavirus News

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden’s office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Health Department of Bay County announced the second round of 1,000 vaccine doses for seniors 65 and older by appointment only.

As of now, online appointments are completely booked.

Additional online appointments will be added next week based on available supply, officials said.

“DOH-Bay’s vaccination goal for the week of January 11 is 1,000 doses,” officials wrote in a news release. “Please be patient as there are tens of thousands of people trying to register at this time for a limited number of vaccines.” 

Appointments can be made online at http://bit.ly/bayseniorvaccination or by phone at 850-872-4455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

