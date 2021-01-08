Health Department announces 2nd round of vaccines, appointments immediately booked

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Health Department of Bay County announced the second round of 1,000 vaccine doses for seniors 65 and older by appointment only.
As of now, online appointments are completely booked.
Additional online appointments will be added next week based on available supply, officials said.
“DOH-Bay’s vaccination goal for the week of January 11 is 1,000 doses,” officials wrote in a news release. “Please be patient as there are tens of thousands of people trying to register at this time for a limited number of vaccines.”
Appointments can be made online at http://bit.ly/bayseniorvaccination or by phone at 850-872-4455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.