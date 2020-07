BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday, the Department of Health in Bay County announced the death of a 91-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago.

DOH-Bay also said they received confirmation of 149 additional positive COVID-19 cases, brining Bay County’s total cases to 2,000. Bay County’s rate of positive testing is 11%.

There are currently 79 hospitalizations.