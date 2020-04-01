Gun sales increase locally amid coronavirus outbreak

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As coronavirus outbreak concerns continue to grow. more and more people are heading to gun stores.

Here locally, some gun stores have seen an increase in sales since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Owner of Mor-Guns Archery and Firearms Pro Shop, Van Morgan, says this time of year is considered his slow season, but since the outbreak began, business is very steady for him. He says he has even seen many new time gun owners come in to purchase their first gun ever.

Morgan is also seeing that his distributors are currently sold out of a lot of popular guns and ammo. He says during this time of crisis, everyone needs to stay safe and not panic.

“Do not panic,” Morgan said. “Panic brings you nothing at all that is profitable. Stay calm, stay focused and use your brain. Do what you know how to do.”

Mor-Guns teaches concealed carry classes for those who are first-time gun users. Morgan encourages anyone who is a first time user to seek good instruction.

