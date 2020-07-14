Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center defers elective surgeries

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gulf Coast Medical Center Breaks Gound

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Bay County, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center said they will no longer be scheduling elective surgeries for the time being.

According to a news release, the temporary deferment is part of an established hospital surge plan to increase hospital bed capacity.

Elective surgeries that were scheduled on, or before July 16, will be appropriately deferred at a surgeon’s discretion, hospital policy, and in consultation with the patient.

“We are confident in our hospital’s ability to care for the community as the pandemic evolves in Florida and here in our area,” said Dr. George Helmrich, Chief Medical Officer of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

“This proactive step ensures our readiness to serve the community as we monitor hospital capacity, which fluctuates daily, and the reported COVID-19 positive cases in the county. We will work with our surgeons to evaluate the status of each elective surgery on a weekly basis.”

The news release said the hospital will continue doing urgent and emergency surgeries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Veronica Kemeny

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Veronica Kemeny"

Camp Cupcake underway at GCSC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp Cupcake underway at GCSC"

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class"

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Musser's First Grade Class"

Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Schools get ready for reopening"
More Local News