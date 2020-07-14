Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center defers elective surgeries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Bay County, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center said they will no longer be scheduling elective surgeries for the time being.

According to a news release, the temporary deferment is part of an established hospital surge plan to increase hospital bed capacity.

Elective surgeries that were scheduled on, or before July 16, will be appropriately deferred at a surgeon’s discretion, hospital policy, and in consultation with the patient.

“We are confident in our hospital’s ability to care for the community as the pandemic evolves in Florida and here in our area,” said Dr. George Helmrich, Chief Medical Officer of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

“This proactive step ensures our readiness to serve the community as we monitor hospital capacity, which fluctuates daily, and the reported COVID-19 positive cases in the county. We will work with our surgeons to evaluate the status of each elective surgery on a weekly basis.”

The news release said the hospital will continue doing urgent and emergency surgeries.