TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- Gov. Ron DeSantis, while expressing hope that the coronavirus crisis could ease across Southern states in September, said on morning radio shows Monday that the pandemic will “loom” over every budget and policy debate during the 2021 legislative session.

DeSantis said mapping out budget priorities for the next fiscal year will depend on factors such as the use of federal stimulus money and the condition of the state’s economic recovery.