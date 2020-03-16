Governor DeSantis holds press conference addressing COVID-19 plans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — In efforts to respond to COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is taking measures to protect residents.

In a press conference on Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center, DeSantis announced a public-private partnership has been put in place between Memorial Healthcare in Broward County and the National Guard to set up a mobile testing unit.

Governor DeSantis also sent a letter to the Federal Small Business Administration to turn on the SBA loan program for small businesses.

DeSantis directed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary, Halsey Beshears, together with the Florida Department of Health to supply social distancing guidance to restaurants and bars.

He will also allow state employees to donate and transfer their available leave time to other state employees to reduce the impacts of school closures.

